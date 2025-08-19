Bemidji United Way to Hold 23rd Annual Wine & Beer Tasting Social

The United Way of Bemidji Area is once again hosting their summer Wine & Beer Tasting Social. The 23rd annual event will be taking place this Thursday, August 21 at the Sanford Center in Bemidji.

The social is one of the Bemidji United Way’s biggest fundraisers for their annual Campaign for the Community, which raises money for other nonprofits in the area who are focused on basic needs, food and shelter, or health and education.

The event will feature food and beverage vendors from all over northern Minnesota, and all of their products are donated. All proceeds from a silent auction and other items sold will also go to the United Way.

This year’s Wine & Beer Tasting Social will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. this Thursday at the Sanford Center. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time on the United Way of Bemidji Area website or at the door, but you must be at least 21 years old to attend.