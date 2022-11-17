Lakeland PBS

Bemidji United Way to Deliver Holiday Cheer with “Holiday Gifts for Kids” Program

Justin OthoudtNov. 16 2022

The holiday season is a time often associated with giving gifts to loved ones, especially toys to children. However, not everyone has the opportunity to provide a gift, and that’s where the United Way of Bemidji Area’s Holiday Gifts for Kids Program steps in.

“Last year close to 700 kids were registered for Holiday Gifts for Kids,” explained United Way of Bemidji Area Executive Director Denae Alamano, “So to think about that high volume of families and people receiving a gift through the program. It’s really important to those families.”

Of course, a project like this wouldn’t be possible without people donating gifts to drop boxes so that families can receive them on distribution day on Dec. 15.

“We have different drop locations in Bemidji,” said Alamano. “If you want to donate gifts for kids ages 0-16, you can do that at First National Bank locations, L&M Fleet, Walgreens, Menards, Bemidji Ambulance, and the Tourist Information Center all have drop sites for us.”

Programs like these are essential so that families in need of financial assistance won’t have to go without gifts for their children.

“In a time where inflation is real for people with gas and food prices going up, we want to make sure that, we’re here for our community and that kids in our community get a gift for Christmas,” explained Alamano.

If you would like to register to receive a gift from the Holiday Gifts for Kids program, or if you would like more information on the program itself, you can visit the United Way of Bemidji Area’s website. The last day parents and guardians can register to have their child receive a gift is Friday, Dec. 2.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Radio Host Todd Haugen Retiring After 43 Years in Action

Update on Vehicle Crash at Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan Mall

Bemidji’s Annual Community Holiday Meal to Be Delivered for Thanksgiving

Common Goods Stores Hold Christmas Showcases in Brainerd Lakes Area

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.