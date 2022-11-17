Bemidji United Way to Deliver Holiday Cheer with “Holiday Gifts for Kids” Program

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The holiday season is a time often associated with giving gifts to loved ones, especially toys to children. However, not everyone has the opportunity to provide a gift, and that’s where the United Way of Bemidji Area’s Holiday Gifts for Kids Program steps in.

“Last year close to 700 kids were registered for Holiday Gifts for Kids,” explained United Way of Bemidji Area Executive Director Denae Alamano, “So to think about that high volume of families and people receiving a gift through the program. It’s really important to those families.”

Of course, a project like this wouldn’t be possible without people donating gifts to drop boxes so that families can receive them on distribution day on Dec. 15.

“We have different drop locations in Bemidji,” said Alamano. “If you want to donate gifts for kids ages 0-16, you can do that at First National Bank locations, L&M Fleet, Walgreens, Menards, Bemidji Ambulance, and the Tourist Information Center all have drop sites for us.”

Programs like these are essential so that families in need of financial assistance won’t have to go without gifts for their children.

“In a time where inflation is real for people with gas and food prices going up, we want to make sure that, we’re here for our community and that kids in our community get a gift for Christmas,” explained Alamano.

If you would like to register to receive a gift from the Holiday Gifts for Kids program, or if you would like more information on the program itself, you can visit the United Way of Bemidji Area’s website. The last day parents and guardians can register to have their child receive a gift is Friday, Dec. 2.

