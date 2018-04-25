Lakeland PBS
Bemidji United Way Seeking “Someone Special” Volunteer Nominations

AJ Feldman
Apr. 25 2018
The United Way of Bemidji Area’s Someone Special Volunteer Program is now accepting nominations to recognize local volunteers.

Celebrating its 29th year, the Someone Special program is sponsored by the United Way of Bemidji Area, Ken K Thompson Jewelry, KB101 Radio, and The Bemidji Pioneer. Over the past 28 years, more than 600 special volunteers have been recognized for their outstanding volunteer efforts in the Bemidji area.

The program offers Bemidji area’s community organizations and businesses a complimentary way to recognize and show their appreciation for up to two volunteers who have contributed their time and talents to the betterment of the organization.

All “Someone Special” Volunteers will be recognized with a plaque from Ken K. Thompson Jewelry, recognition on the KB101 Morning Show with Todd and Heidi, an acknowledgement in The Bemidji Pioneer’s Sunday paper, and recognition on the United Way of Bemidji Area website and Facebook page.

The Someone Special Volunteer recognition forms can be downloaded from the United Way’s website at www.unitedwaybemidji.org. All forms are due to United Way by Friday, May 18, 2018, and will be recognized in the order they are received, running from the end of May through August. If you have questions please call Shannon at 444-8929 or email at community@unitedwaybemidji.org.

