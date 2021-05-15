Bemidji United Way Opens Nominations for Annual Someone Special Awards

Click to print (Opens in new window)

United Way of Bemidji Area has opened up nominations for their annual Someone Special Award. The program honors volunteers in Bemidji community service organizations that are going above and beyond to help.

Applications can be found on the United Way of Bemidji’s website. Each organization can submit up to two volunteers they wish to recognize. United Way did not offer the awards last year due to COVID-19 which makes this year’s all the more important to honor those lending a helping hand.

Award submissions are due by May 24 and will start to be recognized in early June.

