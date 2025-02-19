Bemidji United Way Meets, Surpasses 2024 Community Campaign Goal

There was good news this week from the United Way of the Bemidji Area, as organizers announced they surpassed their 2024 Community Campaign goal by over $40,000. On Tuesday, they held their annual end of the campaign year celebration to revealed the grand total to the public.

Over the course of the 2024 campaign, the Bemidji community raised over $768,000 for different nonprofits in the area. The United Way hosts many fundraisers and then divides and donates it all up at the end, with focuses on helping community members get good education, health, and financial stability.

“It was extremely positive,” said 2024 Community Campaign Co-Chair Troy Hendricks of the experience. “The people are so kind, so giving, and we’re new to the situation, so it was easy to put one foot in and then two feet in and and strap it up and help out in any way we possibly could throughout the course of the whole year.”

“The saying goes that you give, but you get way more in return,” added 2024 Community Campaign Co-Chair Sue Hendricks. “And I think that if people got more involved in the United Way, they’d realize that there are so many people in this community that want Bemidji to succeed, and they want people in Bemidji to be healthy and happy and successful.”

According to the United Way, over 27,000 local residents received basic needs such as food, shelter, and advocacy in the last year alone thanks to fundraising and donations from the community.