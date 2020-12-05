Lakeland PBS

Bemidji United Way Holiday Gifts For Kids Program Registration Deadline Nears

Betsy Melin — Dec. 4 2020

United Way of Bemidji Area has begun its annual Holiday Gifts for Kids effort to ensure that all children in need in the Bemidji area receive a gift this holiday season.

The registration deadline is Monday, December 7, 2020. Registration forms are available for pick-up and drop-off at the following locations: Beltrami County Public  Health (WIC) Office, Northern Dental Access Center, First National Bank Bemidji (all locations), and the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area. The registration form may also be accessed online at unitedwaybemidji.org/holiday-gifts-kids.

Holiday Gifts for Kids is a program intended to assist parents or guardians who are financially unable to provide a gift for their child. This program is available to families living within the boundaries of School District 31. Gifts are only available for children who are pre-registered and meet the program’s guidelines, which are detailed on the registration form.

According to a release, monetary donations are the best way to support the program because it allows the committee to purchase toys of similar price values and it ensures there are enough toys for each age group of registered children. Monetary contributions can be made payable to Holiday Gifts for Kids and mailed to the United Way Office at PO Box 27, Bemidji, MN 56619. Any questions can be directed to United Way of Bemidji Area at 444-8929.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

