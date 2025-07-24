Now that we’re one month removed from the storm that caused major damage to Beltrami County, relief efforts have started to slow down, but they’re far from over. One entity that’s been working daily to help restore the community is the United Way of Bemidji Area.

There are still several food resources available for those in need, including the Community Table, who serves dinner Monday through Thursday, and the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. Ruby’s Pantry and the North Country Food Bank have also done food drops. Food insecurity was one big concern after the storm, but the United Way says it can’t help unless organizers are told that help is needed.

“Knowing what the needs are, the best thing that people can do is call in their needs to Community Resource Connections at 218-333-0880,” said Denae Alamano, executive director of the United Way of Bemidji Area. “Anything storm related or un-storm related they can help with, but figuring out what the needs are collectively in our community right now will help us move forward and what resources we can bring to the community.”

Another thing that the United Way and Community Resource Connections are asking for the public’s help on is volunteers. They reported that in the past month, the United Way has seen more than 1,000 volunteers step up. That amount of people is what they usually see over a whole year, but there is still so much cleanup left to do around the city.

“Right now, we still are seeing a big need for chainsaw and volunteers,” Alamano said. “If people want to volunteer, we want them to go to our website, unitedwaybemidji.org, and click on ‘Disaster’ and sign up to volunteer. And [it’s] not just chainsaw work, [it’s] also a lot of debris removal. We have a lot of elderly or disabled people in our community who need help with tree limb pickup and raking and that sort of thing as well.”

The United Way’s Disaster Relief Fund is also still open for donations. Anyone can donate money, and businesses and organizations can apply to receive funds to help rebuild themselves and repair damage done by the storm.