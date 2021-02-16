Lakeland PBS

Bemidji United Way Exceeds Fundraising Goal, Announces Award Recipients

Betsy Melin — Feb. 15 2021

The United Way of Bemidji Area has announced at their yearly campaign celebration event that they have exceeded their annual fundraising goal. They also honored local organizations with various awards.

The yearly fundraising goal was $525,000, and they ended up raising $554,273. The major honor announced is the Axe Award, which is given annually to a business that goes above and beyond in caring for the community. This year, it was given to the Sanford Center. Staff at the Sanford Center volunteered to assist the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, and they also offered their parking lot for distributing 250,000 pounds of food for the Farmers to Families program.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

In Business: New Bemidji Pizza Place Adds Out-of-State (and Out-of-This-World) Touch

Bemidji Fire Department Puts Out House Fire in Hubbard County

Beltrami County Historical Society Hosting Virtual Murder Mystery

Daniel Jourdain Set to Be Bemidji’s Next City Councilor at Large

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.