Bemidji United Way Awards Grant to Support Accessible School Playgrounds

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A local organization is one step closer to making Bemidji school playgrounds more inclusive for all children.

The group PLAA (Play and Learning for All Abilities) recently received a Community Response Grant from the United Way of Bemidji Area. PLAA’s mission is to make the Bemidji school district’s playgrounds accessible for children by replacing surfaces and some equipment.

Rubberized surfaces would allow for children with mobility issues access to playgrounds. Kids would also be able to improve their balancing skills, work their larger muscles, and improve coordination.

According to a release from the United Way, the organization says PLAA’s work aligns with two of their focus areas, health and education.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today