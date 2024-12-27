Bemidji United Way Asks for Public’s Help to Reach Campaign Goal

The United Way of the Bemidji Area is nearing the end of its campaign year and recently announced that it has raised 80% of its annual fundraising goal. Every year, the organization attempts to raise more money than the year before, and this year, the bar is set at $725,000.

The organization supports 23 Bemidji area non-profit agencies through the annual campaign. United Way officials say every donation makes a meaningful impact supporting essential programs that transform lives in the Bemidji community.

“[We’re] trying to meet the needs of the community when it comes to basic needs like food and shelter, health, and education. United Ways believe that if people have those things, they have a better opportunity to thrive,” explained the United Way of the Bemidji Area’s Executive Director Denae Alamano. “The majority of the dollars we raise come through workplaces that allow for payroll deductions, which adds up really quickly when you think about $5 a paycheck times 24, 26 paychecks and multiple people doing that, that’s the the main way that we raise the dollars. We’re so grateful for how generous our community always is, and we’re hopeful to hit our goal.”

The 2024 campaign still has several weeks left of fundraising and will be accepting donations into January. Financial gifts can be made in the following ways: