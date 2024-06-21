Bemidji Trap Team Places 5th at Clay Target State Finals

The Minnnesota Clay Target State Championship was underway on Friday from the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake, and the Bemidji Lumberjack trap shoot team of Eric Bittmann, Kadyn Nipp, Norman Vold, Clayton Johnson, and Corbin Hadrava left the venue with fifth place, posting a total score of 475.

Bittmann also took part in the individual competition, earning eighth place with a score of 99. Alex Eichens from Park Rapids tied for 11th, and Pillager’s Alexis Seely tied for 20th place on the girls’ side.

Prior Lake claimed first place in the team competition, shooting a 480. Lakeville South and Stewartville snagged second and third place respectively, and Bemidji rounded out the top five. Brainerd’s trap team ended the day in 32nd.