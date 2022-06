Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji High School trap team is headed back to the state championship after an appearance last year. This time, the Jacks are going under first-year head coach Jeff Krona.

Bemidji is ranked 3rd in the state for clay target. Other teams that qualified for the tournament include Goodridge (15th), Wadena-Deer Creek (31st), and Sebeka (34th).