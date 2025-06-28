Bemidji Trap Shoot Team Prepares For 2025 USAHSCTL National Championships

The high school year is a wrap, but the Bemidji Lumberjack Trap Team is still working towards the biggest stage of their season.

This year the lumberjacks won the 9A Conference 2 Championship while also being one of the 40 teams to qualify for the state tournament. The team placed 29th while at the Minnesota State Clay Target Championships in Prior Lake, MN.

Sophomore shooter Roman Vold led the Lumberjacks shooting a 96 in team competition. In the individual competition he shot a 98, finishing in a tie for 11th out of 101 competitors.

The squad’s aim is now focused on the national trap shooting championship In July.

“I’m looking forward to just being there as a team and shooting the best we can,” said Junior Kadyn Nipp. “My favorite part about this season was seeing everyone improve and work together as a team and being able to support each other when maybe we’re not shooting our best.”

“I just love shooting shotguns and hanging out with buddies up on the line,” quipped Vold. “It’s a really fun experience, even when you’re just shooting for practice. I’m really looking forward to individuals there because this is my first year participating in those individual events. I’m hoping that I can just go up from there and really show that I know how to shoot.”

The Lumberjacks will make the trip to Mason, Michigan for the USA High School Clay Target League National Championship that runs from July 9th through the 13th.