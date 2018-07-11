Bemidji Transfer Station Construction Delayed Due To Weather
Inclement weather has caused a delay with the contractor and the Bemidji Transfer Station. As a result, main self-haul lanes will now be open today on July 11th and July 12th due to construction.
Residents will not be able to drop off appliances, construction debris, furniture, batteries, household hazardous waste, electronics or non-burnable items.
Residents can use the BY-PASS lane to drop off household garbage and recycling containers on July 12th.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Excellent reporting by report by Anthony Scott... Read More
great... Read More
... Read More
Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More