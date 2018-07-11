Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Transfer Station Construction Delayed Due To Weather

Shirelle Moore
Jul. 11 2018
Leave a Comment

Inclement weather has caused a delay with the contractor and the Bemidji Transfer Station. As a result, main self-haul lanes will now be open today on July 11th and July 12th due to construction.

Residents will not be able to drop off appliances, construction debris, furniture, batteries, household hazardous waste, electronics or non-burnable items.

Residents can use the BY-PASS lane to drop off household garbage and recycling containers on July 12th.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Mississippi Music At Bemidji Waterfront Moved Due To Weather

Bemidji Legion Baseball Falls To Moorhead In Doubleheader

Shevlin Woman Dead After ATV Accident Near Bemidji

Beltrami County Issues Solid Waste PSAs

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sandra J. Tarnelli said

Excellent reporting by report by Anthony Scott... Read More

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Latest Story

Red Lake Falls Woman Accused Of Killing Infant Makes First Court Appearance

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Latest Stories

Red Lake Falls Woman Accused Of Killing Infant Makes First Court Appearance

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Friends of the Carnegie Optimistic About Bids For Renovations

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Golf Tips: Greenside Bunkers

Posted on Jul. 11 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Couscous Salad

Posted on Jul. 11 2018

Famous Willie Walleye Monument Replaced In Baudette

Posted on Jul. 11 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.