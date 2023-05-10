Lakeland PBS

Bemidji to Require Northern Township Annexation with Water/Sewer Connection

Mary BalstadMay. 9 2023

After months of back-and-forth discussion, the Bemidji City Council has decided to require annexation if Northern Township looks to connect to the city water and sewer line.

The possibility of connecting to the line came up after Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge showed interest in 2021 due to their failing septic system.

The policy was upheld in a 5-2 vote, with councilors Peterson and Thayer in dissent. City staff now have direction as to where to go when it comes to next week’s meeting with the township. The decision to abide by the longstanding city policy comes despite Northern Township being against annexation.

While the township proposed a Memorandum of Understanding to avoid annexation, city legal and engineering staff raised concerns over liability issues, making this not the most viable option.

A meeting is in place for the two governmental bodies to talk on Monday, May 15. The council now needs to hear back from Northern Township’s board to hear if they want to discuss annexation.

By — Mary Balstad

