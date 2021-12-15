Lakeland PBS

Bemidji to Receive New Condo Development Along Lake Bemidji South Shore

Emma HudziakDec. 14 2021

Tams Bixby, who was a central member in establishing what is now the city of Bemidji, has his name on the new housing project called The Bixby. Not only will this 32-unit condominium project bring much scenic housing, but it will also carry on Bixby’s name along the shores of Lake Bemidji.

Some of The Bixby features will include secured indoor heated parking, two elevators for easy access, private balconies with high quality aluminum decking, and quartz countertops.

The building itself is an estimated $7 million project and will hold 16 one-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom units, and 4 three-bedroom units.

There are six different layouts for these units: The Northstar, The Bemidji, The Schoolcraft, The Viking, The MacGregor, and The Babe. Each with all its own key features, and each with a meaning behind its name.

Tim Mrazek, owner and builder of the condos, shares that he has never worked on a project quite like this before, and he is excited to see the final project when its complete. All of the materials that will be placed inside of these condos is all locally sourced and provided.

The building is projected to be move-in ready by spring of 2022.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

In Business: New Owners Keep Walker Bay Coffee Co. Going for the Community

Tom Welle, Longtime Bemidji Community Leader, Passes Away at 71

In Focus: Bemidji’s Lake Shore Gets New Decorative Benches

Kevin Campbell Files to Run for Bemidji Ward 5 Seat

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.