Bemidji to Receive New Condo Development Along Lake Bemidji South Shore

Tams Bixby, who was a central member in establishing what is now the city of Bemidji, has his name on the new housing project called The Bixby. Not only will this 32-unit condominium project bring much scenic housing, but it will also carry on Bixby’s name along the shores of Lake Bemidji.

Some of The Bixby features will include secured indoor heated parking, two elevators for easy access, private balconies with high quality aluminum decking, and quartz countertops.

The building itself is an estimated $7 million project and will hold 16 one-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom units, and 4 three-bedroom units.

There are six different layouts for these units: The Northstar, The Bemidji, The Schoolcraft, The Viking, The MacGregor, and The Babe. Each with all its own key features, and each with a meaning behind its name.

Tim Mrazek, owner and builder of the condos, shares that he has never worked on a project quite like this before, and he is excited to see the final project when its complete. All of the materials that will be placed inside of these condos is all locally sourced and provided.

The building is projected to be move-in ready by spring of 2022.

