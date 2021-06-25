Lakeland PBS

Bemidji to Offer Water Incentives for Some Private Well Owners

Betsy Melin — Jun. 24 2021

Some property owners in Bemidji will now have incentives to use the city’s water system. The properties are near an area with water that has been contaminated by PFAS chemicals.

The city council agreed unanimously on waving payment of water access charges, which is estimated between $800 and $1,200. The council also approved an incentive of up to $4,000 to cover a water connection charge.

The incentive program will be available until November 1, 2022.

