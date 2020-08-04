Bemidji to Hold Virtual Police Advisory Listening Session on Race Relations
Today, the Bemidji City Council met to discuss an upcoming police advisory listening session planned for next Monday, August 10th. They made the decision to hold the session virtually.
Initially, the plan was to hold the meeting in the Sanford Center to be able to host the public, but due to COVID-19 concerns, they have chosen to host it online. The session is planned around the topic of race relations within the community.
The session will take place online on Monday, August 10th at 5:30 PM.
