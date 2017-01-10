DONATE

Bemidji To Hold Special Election To Fill Ward 4 Vacancy

Josh Peterson
Jan. 9 2017
Just when you thought the election was over, for some Bemidji residents, the election season is just beginning. Due to the recently vacated council seat by the new Beltrami County Commissioner Reed Olson, the process to fill that empty city council seat began today.  As of 8:00 a.m., residents could file their candidacy for the Bemidji City Council Ward 4 seat.

For those who are interested in filing there is some criteria. Such as being 21 years of age and a Ward 4 resident.

Even with over 1,600 eligible voters in Ward 4, turn out for the special election is expected to be low. The last time the City of Bemidji had a special election was in Ward 4 back in 2001.

As of Monday afternoon, two Ward 4 residents have filed an affidavit of candidacy. Anyone interested in running in the special election has until Monday, January 23rd to file.

The Ward 4 special election will be held on February 14th at the Bemidji City Hall.

