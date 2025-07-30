Bemidji to Finish 1st Round of Storm Debris Pickup, Start 2nd Round in August

Following the June 21s storm, the City of Bemidji’s Public Works department is projected to complete the first round of curbside tree debris pickup by August 10th, and on the following day, Monday, August 11th, crews will start on the next round of pickup.

This second and final round will start in the northeast corner of the city limits. Crews will work in a clockwise direction around Lake Bemidji until the remainder of the city has been picked up.

The city is anticipating to be complete with curbside pickup by mid-September. The Public Works department will provide an updated map weekly to help convey which areas have been completed.

The city is also reminding the public that curbside pickup service is intended for disposing of branches and logs only. If any stumps, construction debris, and/or general garbage is found mixed in with the piles, they will be left behind.

If you have questions related to the final round of pickup, you can contact Bemidji Public Works at 218-333-1850.