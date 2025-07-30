Jul 30, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji to Finish 1st Round of Storm Debris Pickup, Start 2nd Round in August

bemidji storm debris cleanup 2nd round map

A second and final phase of curbside tree debris pickup for Bemidji will start on Monday, August 11th. Crews will work in a clockwise direction around Lake Bemidji until the remainder of the city has been picked up. (Credit: City of Bemidji)

Following the June 21s storm, the City of Bemidji’s Public Works department is projected to complete the first round of curbside tree debris pickup by August 10th, and on the following day, Monday, August 11th, crews will start on the next round of pickup.

This second and final round will start in the northeast corner of the city limits. Crews will work in a clockwise direction around Lake Bemidji until the remainder of the city has been picked up.

The city is anticipating to be complete with curbside pickup by mid-September. The Public Works department will provide an updated map weekly to help convey which areas have been completed.

The city is also reminding the public that curbside pickup service is intended for disposing of branches and logs only. If any stumps, construction debris, and/or general garbage is found mixed in with the piles, they will be left behind.

If you have questions related to the final round of pickup, you can contact Bemidji Public Works at 218-333-1850.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Weii Ssbci Tribal Program 9 24

Lakeview Liquor Summer

Web Ads 400x400 11

Related News

Community

Bemidji Police Asking for Help Locating Missing 15-Year-Old

Sports

The 101st Birchmont: Men’s Round of 32, Women’s Round of 16 Match Play

Crime

Assault Suspect in Nashwauk Arrested After Barricading Self in Home

Crime

Grand Rapids Police Warning Public of DMV Impersonation Scam