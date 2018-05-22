Bemidji To Add Fourth Fire Station

The Bemidji Fire Department is looking to the future and is working to expand their services to a growing area by adding an additional fire station. The new Northern Township location would be strategically placed so that it has easy access to all directions.

The fire station would lease space in a current building located near Highway 71 and Winter Sumac Road Northeast. Through a cost-sharing measure between the city of Bemidji and the Rural Fire Association, the city would cover nearly 58% of the cost while the rural governments pay 42%. But a new location isn’t the only addition, as the department is looking to add eight additional on-call firefighters to the staff.

At tonight’s Bemidji City Council meeting, council members had the opportunity to ask questions regarding the proposal and echo the fire chief’s words.

Bemidji’s Fire Department serves 522 square miles and depends on the teamwork provided by the Rural Fire Association. Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht said this is the right thing to do. The council voted unanimously in favor of the expansion.

The fire department hopes to move into the Northern Township location by July 1st.