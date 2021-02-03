Bemidji Teenager Transported to Emergency Room After Two-Vehicle Crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji teenager was transported to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center after a crash in Turtle River Township.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 16-year-old driver of a 2003 Nissan SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when they attempted to turn left onto Wildwood road but collided with a 2019 International tractor/trailer that was facing south on Highway 71.

The 16-year-old Bemidji driver was transported to the Sanford Bemidji Hospital Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries. Dillon Oak, 30, of Fargo, driver of the tractor/trailer was not injured.

