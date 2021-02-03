Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Teenager Transported to Emergency Room After Two-Vehicle Crash

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 3 2021

A Bemidji teenager was transported to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center after a crash in Turtle River Township.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 16-year-old driver of a 2003 Nissan SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when they attempted to turn left onto Wildwood road but collided with a 2019 International tractor/trailer that was facing south on Highway 71.

The 16-year-old Bemidji driver was transported to the Sanford Bemidji Hospital Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries. Dillon Oak, 30, of Fargo, driver of the tractor/trailer was not injured.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Longville Woman Dies in Head-on Crash Near Walker

Greater Bemidji Launches New Telecommuting Relocation Grant Program

Update: One Dead After a Single-Vehicle Crash in Crow Wing County

Snowmobile Accident in Morrison County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.