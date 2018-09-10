Lakeland PBS
Bemidji Teen Wins 3rd Place In Minnesota State Fair Talent Contest

Shirelle Moore
Sep. 10 2018
Britta Aas Celebrating At The Minnesota State Fair

A Bemidji teen walked away from The Minnesota State Fair with a pretty sweet prize! Britta Aas, a junior at Bemidji High School, was awarded 3rd place at the Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest in the teen division.

Aas sang and played ukulele to the song “Wagon Wheel.” Aas was one of over 100 teens that auditioned in late July in the preliminary round. From the preliminaries, she was one of 27 to advance to the semi final round in August. She placed first in her semi-final performance and advanced to the championship round.

Aas competed with nine other teens on the Grandstand Stage on September 2nd. There were reportedly exactly 7,000 people in the crowd.

As a result of her 3rd place win, Aas received a $500 cash prize.

Shirelle Moore
What do you think?

