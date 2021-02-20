Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Teachers and Parents Raising Concerns Over Budget Recommendations

Lakeland News — Feb. 19 2021

Bemidji parents, teachers, and community members are raising concerns as Bemidji Area Schools looks at ways to maintain their budget.

Because of a failed referendum and the effects of COVID-19, the district has recommended restructuring the usage of Central Elementary, which would move students to other elementary schools in the district. This does not mean that the building itself would close.

But some concerns were raised with this recommendation. Erin Murray, a Central Elementary parent, started a petition earlier this week with the hopes of keeping the school open.

According to superintendent Tim Lutz, the district is not voting on closing any school buildings at the school board’s next meeting on Monday. The item on the agenda is to discuss how to reconfigure Central Elementary and the Paul Bunyan Center. An actual decision on this matter wouldn’t be made until at least March.

