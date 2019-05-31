Lakeland PBS
Bemidji Teacher Starts Safety Patrol At Lincoln Elementary School

May. 31 2019

An elementary school teacher from Lincoln Elementary School in Bemidji is making a difference with a new safety patrol concept she started.

Every morning, a few 3rd graders arrive to school earlier than usual to greet their fellow students, help with traffic flow and keep everyone safe while crossing the street. The program was created after teacher Janet Peterson survived the 2017 country music festival shooting in Las Vegas. She wanted to make a difference by promoting safety and kindness in her own neighborhood.

3rd grader Gracie says, “We make sure that kids feel welcome. Make sure that parents can get to work on time without them being late and we make sure people are safe and they park in the line coming to school.”

Another 3rd grader, Piper, adds, “It’s important kind of because we’re keeping them safe and it kind of feels good to give them kindness.”

Peterson says she hopes to keep the program going through next year.

Shirelle Moore

