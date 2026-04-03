Apr 3, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Teacher and Soccer Coach Rick Toward Ready for Next Chapter

When you consider making a life-changing decision, it’s natural to take some time to weight your options. For Rick Toward, his move to resign as Bemidji boys’ soccer head coach has been over a decade in the making.

While serving as the Lumberjacks’ head coach for 31 years, Toward has taught senior-level economics and government classes at the high school for 33 years. His wish to teach outside the U.S., which came about 15 years ago, became within reach following the 2025 soccer season, and he will soon be teaching junior- and senior-level econ classes at an International Baccalaureate school in Montevideo, Uruguay.

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