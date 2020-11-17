Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Takes Part in Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week

Betsy Melin — Nov. 17 2020

For 25 years, the week before Thanksgiving has been used to raise awareness for hunger and homelessness. In the early ’90s, a group of college students decided they wanted to do something about the problems they saw in their community. They created Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week. Bemidji non-profits have been taking part since nearly the beginning.

This year, the groups had to get creative on how to host events without physically bringing people together. Events this week include a book club, movie screening, an online lived experience panel, various interactive online activities, and a virtual silent auction.

In most years, there is a chicken dinner which is an in-person celebration, but this year it’s a chance to support individually. It’s new Turtle River Chophouse as well – they created meal boxes for people to take home, where the proceeds go to raising awareness.

The money raised will help the foundations that serve the homeless to be able to support them in a variety of ways.

To find a full list of events and to sign up you can visit the Facebook page for Bemidji Hunger and Homelessness Awareness.

