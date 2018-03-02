Bemidji Takes A Look At Cold Weather Vehicle Testing Concerns

It’s a common sight each winter around the north country, but for some Bemidji residents in the Nymore neighborhood, it’s a sight that has become too common. Cold weather vehicle testing has become a thriving industry for the city of Bemidji, but for some it comes at a cost.

During the Monday’s work session it was also brought up that test vehicles were damaging roads, which according to the public works department isn’t the case.

While council member Ericsson mentioned she would like to see regulations put in place, council member helquist had a different point of view.

At the table with council members was both Roush and MDE Engineering who run cold weather testing in the city. Both offered to work with the city to help ease any concerns.

Moving forward both companies agreed to continue the discussion over the residents concerns so that it would ease stress on residents and keep traffic moving in the right direction.

Both Roush and MDE Engineering employ nearly 300 drivers in Bemidji during the winter months.