Bemidji Symphony Orchestra Presents Rhythms Of Life Concert
Join the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra tonight for a concert at Bemidji High School Auditorium at 7 p.m.
The concert will feature soloist Brandon Box Higdem and will perform selections such as “Let it Snow,” “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and more.
The Orchestra will also be collecting items to support the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter which provides crisis shelter, victim-center advocacy and supportive services for victims of intimate partner violence. You can donate Socks, toothbrushes, toothpaste or an other items on the shelter’s wish list.
General Admission tickets are $25, $20 for seniors and $10 for college students.
Students up to 12 grade get in for free.
