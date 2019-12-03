Bemidji Symphony Orchestra Presents Rhythms Of Life Concert

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Join the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra tonight for a concert at Bemidji High School Auditorium at 7 p.m.

The concert will feature soloist Brandon Box Higdem and will perform selections such as “Let it Snow,” “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and more.

The Orchestra will also be collecting items to support the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter which provides crisis shelter, victim-center advocacy and supportive services for victims of intimate partner violence. You can donate Socks, toothbrushes, toothpaste or an other items on the shelter’s wish list.

General Admission tickets are $25, $20 for seniors and $10 for college students.

Students up to 12 grade get in for free.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today