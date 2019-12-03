Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Symphony Orchestra Presents Rhythms Of Life Concert

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 3 2019

Join the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra tonight for a concert at Bemidji High School Auditorium at 7 p.m.

The concert will feature soloist Brandon Box Higdem and will perform selections such as “Let it Snow,” “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and more.

The Orchestra will also be collecting items to support the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter which provides crisis shelter, victim-center advocacy and supportive services for victims of intimate partner violence. You can donate Socks, toothbrushes, toothpaste or an other items on the shelter’s wish list. 

General Admission tickets are $25, $20 for seniors and $10 for college students.

Students up to 12 grade get in for free.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Lakeland PBS Hosting Holiday Open House

Three Bemidji Residents Experience Minor Smoke Inhalation After House Fire

300,000 Lights Brighten Up Bemidji For Annual Night We Light Celebration

Heavy Snow Expected to Impact Bemidji And Surrounding Areas This Weekend

Latest Stories

Beltrami County Attorney Argues Case Before Minnesota Supreme Court

Posted on Dec. 3 2019

BSU Exchange Program Offers Look at Urbanization in China at Posters Symposium

Posted on Dec. 3 2019

BSU Men's Hockey Gets Point In OT Tie With Lake Superior State

Posted on Dec. 3 2019

BSU Women's Hockey Takes Win Over RPI

Posted on Dec. 3 2019

BSU Women's Basketball Beats Minnesota Crookston

Posted on Dec. 3 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.