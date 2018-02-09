DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Superintendent Named As Finalist For Grand Forks Job

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 9 2018
Leave a Comment

The Grand Forks Public Schools Superintendent Search Committee has selected 3 finalists for the position of Superintendent of Schools and the list includes Dr. James Hess, Bemidji’s current superintendent. Dr. Hess, along with two others, Dr. Terry Brenner and Dr. Dennis Goodwin will advance to the next level interview process to replace the current Grand Forks superintendent, Dr. Larry Nybladh, who is retiring June 30th.

Hess will interview for the position on February 13th. The interview process will take up the whole day where he will talk to staff, students and community members. Members of the public will also be invited to attend the interview sessions. Goodwin will interview on February 12th while Brenner will interview on February 15th.

Those participating in the interviews will be asked to provide input into the selection by completing feedback forms to be shared with the Board prior to each candidate’s formal Board interview, to be held at 7:30 p.m.

Both the public interview sessions and the board interview will be televised on TV15 in Grand Forks. The new superintendent will start July 1st.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: North Country Snowmobile Club Radar Run

BSU Celebrates Hockey Cheerleading Milestone

Northwest Technical College Provides Free Dental Care To Kids

Website Challenge Aimed To Help Bemidji Non-Profits

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Christina Musella said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

Nancy Wasik said

Fun story about the Pillager Puzzlers but there is nothing in the story about wh... Read More

Michael said

I know Nate Matthews! He used to live in my town!!! #SmallTownPride... Read More

lamscomm said

Ben, you are an amazing young man! THANK YOU for all that you do!... Read More

Latest Story

Essentia Health Holds Community Leadership Breakfast

As Essentia looked back over the last year, nearly 100 community leaders were in attendance to hear the results. Essentia Health Leaders shared
Posted on Feb. 9 2018

Latest Stories

Essentia Health Holds Community Leadership Breakfast

Posted on Feb. 9 2018

Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan Will Not Seek Re-Election

Posted on Feb. 9 2018

Better Business Bureau Provides Tip for Ordering Flowers on Valentine's Day

Posted on Feb. 9 2018

Sebeka Girls Basketball Visits Menahga

Posted on Feb. 9 2018

Bemidji Boys Hockey Defeats Warroad

Posted on Feb. 9 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.