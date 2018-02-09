Bemidji Superintendent Named As Finalist For Grand Forks Job

The Grand Forks Public Schools Superintendent Search Committee has selected 3 finalists for the position of Superintendent of Schools and the list includes Dr. James Hess, Bemidji’s current superintendent. Dr. Hess, along with two others, Dr. Terry Brenner and Dr. Dennis Goodwin will advance to the next level interview process to replace the current Grand Forks superintendent, Dr. Larry Nybladh, who is retiring June 30th.

Hess will interview for the position on February 13th. The interview process will take up the whole day where he will talk to staff, students and community members. Members of the public will also be invited to attend the interview sessions. Goodwin will interview on February 12th while Brenner will interview on February 15th.

Those participating in the interviews will be asked to provide input into the selection by completing feedback forms to be shared with the Board prior to each candidate’s formal Board interview, to be held at 7:30 p.m.

Both the public interview sessions and the board interview will be televised on TV15 in Grand Forks. The new superintendent will start July 1st.