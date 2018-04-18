Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Superintendent Finalist Rochelle Johnson Interviews With Community

Shirelle Moore
Apr. 17 2018
Leave a Comment

“This is my home. This is my district. I’m invested in this district. I think I’ve got extensive training. I think I have extensive experience that I can bring to this district,” said Bemidji Schools superintendent candidate Rochelle Johnson during her interview with the community.

Johnson is no stranger to the Bemidji community. She’s a Bemidji State University alum who also taught in the district. Johnson has been the Cass-Lake Bena Schools superintendent for the past four years. She applied to the job in Bemidji because she says it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“My husband and I chose this community. We’re originally from Red Lake, and years ago we moved our family to this district. This has become our community of choice. We love the district. We love all of the things that we can do in this community,” says Johnson.

A number of topics came up during Johnson’s community interview today, including incorporating more Native programming, reducing class sizes, sexual education, and the importance of school safety.

“I know safety is a big issue, so we’ll take a look at the safety. The Bemidji school district has a new elementary school, and we need to take a look at that transition and what is the plan for that and how it’s going to impact students, how it’s going to impact families and how it’s going to impact staff,” says Johnson.

The Bemidji School Board sat quietly during the discussion to gauge how the community felt about the candidate.

One community member spoke out about Johnson during the interview by saying, “I would just like to say that as most of us know Bemidji is a really unique community. It’s the hub for the local towns and reservations, so I personally think you might be the key that Bemidji needs to kind of bring the local cultures together.”

If given the superintendent job, Johnson says a big goal of hers will be moving the district forward.

Johnson says, “I think that we’re going to continue to improve. We’re going to continue to improve in technology and curriculum, student achievement. We’re going to do everything we can to close those student achievement gaps. We’re going to increase student attendance. We want to become the district of choice for all those students.”

Tomorrow, superintendent finalist Tim Lutz will be in town for his interview, which starts at 5 in the afternoon in the Bemidji Schools district boardroom. The whole community is welcome to participate.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji School Board Narrows Superintendent Candidates To 3 Finalists

Bemidji School Board Approves Five Candidates For Superintendent

Bemidji School Board Approves Change To Attendance Boundaries

Bemidji Area Schools Celebrates Bus Driver Appreciation Day

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

brandie said

my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More

Tracy said

There will be a meeting held on Wednesday at 6pm organized by the community. The... Read More

Linda Ziesemer said

Shame on them! I grew up, and still live in Kenosha, Wi. They have a thriving... Read More

JoAnn Beck Stute said

The school board has cancelled those meetings and not scheduled any others.... Read More

Latest Story

City of Brainerd Looks To Update College Drive

The City of Brainerd has been keeping a close eye on the pavement of College Drive. Even though the re-construction of the road was only about
Posted on Apr. 17 2018

Latest Stories

City of Brainerd Looks To Update College Drive

Posted on Apr. 17 2018

Brainerd Library Hosts Historic Brainerd Water Tower Art Contest

Posted on Apr. 17 2018

Wadena Building Destroyed In Structure Fire

Posted on Apr. 17 2018

Northwoods Adventure: How Ice Conditions Could Impact The Fishing Opener

Posted on Apr. 17 2018

Brainerd Schools Seeking Nominations For Above & Beyond Award

Posted on Apr. 17 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.