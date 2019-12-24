Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Super 8 Offering Free Rooms This Christmas For Those Visiting Loved Ones In Tough Situations

Malaak KhattabDec. 23 2019

If you’re in Bemidji visiting a loved one in a tough situation this holiday season, one hotel will provide a room for your visit for free.

The Bemidji Super 8 is offering people a place to stay when they’re visiting someone in a nursing home, rehab, or in a hospital. It’s dubbed “Rooms at the Inn,” and Super 8 owner and manager Kevin Williamson says they’ve been doing it for over 30 years. All they ask is that people call in advance and let them know who they’re planning to visit and where.

“People in those situations in this time of year, financially it can be kind of tough and very uncomfortable. So, we want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem. So again, no strings attached. They can come in and stay for free,” said Williamson.

You can stay at Super 8 on Christmas Eve and Christmas night.

