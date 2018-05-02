Bemidji Students Make Promise To Drive Without Distractions

The Bemidji High School prom is happening this weekend, which is why law enforcement decided to stop by the school this morning to remind the teens about safety on the roads.

April, May and June are known to be big months for traffic accidents, and for young drivers, the chances of getting in a crash are even higher. State Troopers asked students at BHS to make the AAA Promise by saying they would not drive distracted. Troopers warned that distracted driving can mean just about anything from driving drunk to texting, reading, looking at your GPS or even eating while driving.

State trooper Scott Mattfield says, “This time of year with prom and activities starting, you know, people having cabin fever. There’s a lot more people out on the roads and they may not be paying as much attention to their driving as they would, and we just want to, again, get out the message that people need to slow down, wear their seatbelts and keep the distractions to a minimum.”

Students who took the pledge were also given the chance to win one of 20 free t-shirts during today’s presentation.