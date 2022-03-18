Bemidji Structure Fire Under Investigation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Fire Department promptly responded to a call when an apartment in downtown Bemidji caught fire on March 18 at about 7:29 PM. The apartment is located above a local business on Beltrami Avenue.

Upon arrival, Bemidji firefighters spotted heavy smoke coming from a second-story window. Entering the building, firefighters found the fire and extinguished it. 27 firefighters and ten pieces of equipment were on the scene for almost 6 hours.

The Bemidji Fire Department received assistance from Bemidji Police Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Ambulance Service, Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office, and Ottertail Power Company.

Both the apartment and its contents sustained heavy damage. Adjacent apartments and businesses sustained smoke and water damage. There are no reported injuries. The source of the fire is currently under investigation, however, it appears to be accidental.

