Bemidji Streets Undergoing Updates Through Street Renewal Project

Two residential streets and Paul Bunyan Drive in Bemidji are currently undergoing facelifts and infrastructure replacements through the 2022 street renewal project provided by the city of Bemidji and Northern Paving.

The project began two weeks ago starting with construction on 10th Street NE to Dewey Ave. NE just south of the Bemidji State University campus. Ridgeway Avenue located on Paul Bunyan Drive to 30th Street NW will also be receiving some work.

The majority of the project will remain passable to residents living within the construction sites, but roads will be closed to thru traffic, and local traffic is being detoured to adjoining streets.

The project is scheduled to be complete by October of this year, weather permitting.

