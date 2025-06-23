Jun 23, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Storm Recovery Updates – 6/23/25

bsu bemidji storm trees power lines thumbnail

Storm damage at Bemidji State University. (Source: Lakeland News)

Beltrami County Emergency Management has posted more updates concerning the severe storm on June 21st and updates on restoring power, as well as recovery and relief efforts.

A press release from Emergency Management Director Chris Muller says the National Weather Service has not identified any specific tornado tracks from the storm, but that destructive straight-line winds were exceptional and a 10-mile wide swath of damage was observed across southern Beltrami County. Top wind speeds were estimated at 90-120 miles per hour, equivalent to those in a Category 3 hurricane. The most intense damage was east of the south end of Lake Bemidji.

Otter Tail Power and Beltrami Electric Cooperative are still working to restore power to all affected customers. An update from Otter Tail at 10:00 a.m. Monday says crews anticipate restoring power to the rest of Bemidji by that afternoon and evening, allowing for “nested” outages due to damage at specific homes or service lines. Power is expected to be restored as follows:

  • Downtown: 6/23 at 10:00 p.m.
  • Bemidji Avenue North: 6/23 at 10:00 p.m.
  • East Bemidji/Bemidji State University: 6/23 at 10:00 p.m.
  • Lavinia: 6/23 at 3:00 p.m.
  • Nymore: 6/23 at 7:00 p.m.
  • South Lake Irving: 6/23 at 7:00 p.m.

The Bemidji Post Office is closed with no retail services at this time (due to loss of internet), and both rural and city delivery will be limited due to debris and removal efforts. The post office is reportedly working on a process for parcel pick-up.

The Assistance Center has closed the overnight shelter at Bemidji’s Sanford Center, as clients have been able to return to their pre-disaster accommodations or alternative arrangements have been made. But the Assistance Center will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Wednesday, and meals, along with essential supplies such as snacks and water, are still available.

Beltrami County says efforts are underway to mitigate the congestion at the Transfer Station and Demolition Landfill, as there is an unprecedented amount of debris to discard. In addition, it says private property owners are responsible for the removal of their own debris, and no pick-up will be conducted by the county.

In addition, the United Way of Bemidji Area and Community Resource Connections are coordinating relief efforts for residents on private property. Those needing assistance with debris removal or other resources can contact 218-333-0880 or visit the CRC website at crcinform.org. Those looking to volunteer and assist disaster victims can reach out the United Way by emailing [email protected]. The United Way has also established a Disaster Recovery Fund—donations can be made at unitedwaybemidji.org/disaster-recovery.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Locations 5 24

Craguns 400x400 5 24

Web Ads 400x400 11

Related News

Business

Closures, Event Cancellations in Bemidji Following Storm

Community

Videos: Bemidji Storm Reactions and Response Efforts

Education & Government

City of Bemidji Declares Local Emergency Following Damaging Storms

Community

Beltrami County Declares State of Emergency After Severe Storms