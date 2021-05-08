Bemidji Steel Co. Receives $100,000 Grant for Expansion Project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji Steel Compnay is planning an expansion project.

The company will expand into Hubbard County in Helga Township and will build an additional facility there. This expansion is also expected to create new jobs. They initially sought land in Bemidji, but after three years of searching, they found a land parcel outside of Beltrami County that suited their needs.

Some of the jobs at the original headquarters, which is located in Bemidji’s industrial park, will be moving out of the area, which means the company needed to get approval from the city council.

In order to partially fund this expansion, Bemidji Steel received a $100,000 dollar grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). Greater Bemidji worked as a guide to Bemidji Steel in applying for this grant, and receiving the grant will be conditional on certain criteria for the company.

Bemidji Steel has set out to create six new jobs in the next three years.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today