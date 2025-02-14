Bemidji State’s Kendra Fortin Named Finalist for Hockey Humanitarian Award

BSU women’s hockey senior Kendra Fortin has been named one of five finalists for the 2025 Hockey Humanitarian Award for her work advocating for organ donation.

Fortin has used her platform as a Division I hockey player to further the efforts of organ donation and organized the Organ Donor Awareness weekend that has now become a staple for Bemidji State men’s and women’s hockey.

When she was nine, her father Cory was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure, and she created the “Kidney for Cory” campaign that eventually found the donor transplant that saved his life.

Fortin will soon begin the interview portion with the HHA Foundation Committee, and the winner of the award will be announced in March.