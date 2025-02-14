Feb 13, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Bemidji State’s Kendra Fortin Named Finalist for Hockey Humanitarian Award

BSU women’s hockey senior Kendra Fortin has been named one of five finalists for the 2025 Hockey Humanitarian Award for her work advocating for organ donation.

Fortin has used her platform as a Division I hockey player to further the efforts of organ donation and organized the Organ Donor Awareness weekend that has now become a staple for Bemidji State men’s and women’s hockey.

When she was nine, her father Cory was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure, and she created the “Kidney for Cory” campaign that eventually found the donor transplant that saved his life.

Fortin will soon begin the interview portion with the HHA Foundation Committee, and the winner of the award will be announced in March.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Locations 5 24

Home Page Icons 7

Cease

Related News

Sports

Grand Rapids-Greenway Girls’ Hockey Falls to Andover 7-3 in Section Final

Sports

Warroad Girls’ Hockey Secures 10th Straight Section Title with Win Over Crookston

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Defeats Brainerd in Final Game of Regular Season

Sports

Brainerd Girls’ B-Ball’s Mya Tautges Gets 1,000th Career Point in Win Over Bemidji