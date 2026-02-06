Bemidji State’s ‘For the North’ Presidential Tour Continues Into Northeast MN

Bemidji State President Dr. John Hoffman and the BSU Alumni & Foundation have started what they are calling a road show of northern Minnesota and bordering states to connect the university with different communities and see what local workforce needs are.

The road tour is a part of BSU and Northwest Technical College’s “For the North” fundraising campaign that aims to raise $25 million over the course of several years. Along with promoting their fundraiser, the other thought behind the travel is to create more partnerships outside the Bemidji area.

“In the next two years, the goal is, we’re going to build an agreement with every two-year public and tribal college in the north and as many businesses and industries as we can to create those pathways for students to engage with us, develop skills, and be prosperous in their lives for contributing to the workforce needs of the region,” Hoffman explained.

On top of visiting Minnesota and North Dakota schools, the “Presidential Road Show” is also looking to target Bemidji State’s high adult-learner population. Since it began, the tour has already visited 11 different communities, starting in the Northwest region.

“They are looking for folks with strong human intelligence,” stated Hoffman. “As artificial intelligence grows in their businesses and industries, they need folks with great human intelligence that can complement and fit into their business, their industry, help to take them forward, to ensure that our students are prepared to thrive in the North.”

The university’s next stop is set to be a northeast Minnesota loop, which will start in Grand Rapids and Chisholm next Monday, Feb. 9 and end in Brainerd and Baxter on Thursday the 12th. There are eight communities scheduled to be visited during this portion of the tour.