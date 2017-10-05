DONATE

Bemidji State’s Bitzer Named To Mike Richter Award List

Collin Talbert
Oct. 5 2017
Michael Bitzer

Bemidji State University Senior Michael Bitzer is one of 20 collegiate goalies that has been placed on the Mike Richter Award watch list, according to a press release from Bemidji State Athletics.

The award honors the most outstanding goaltender in NCAA Division 1 men’s ice hockey. The candidates must display skills on the ice, good academic standing at an NCAA college or university, academic achievement and sportsmanship, compliance with all NCAA rules, and competing in 50-percent or more of the season.

Bitzer, a CCM First-Team All-American, All-Western Collegiate Hockey Association First Team selection, and WCHA Player of the Year in 2016-17 opens this season as the league’s preseason All-WCHA goaltender.

In 39 appearances in 2016-17, Bitzer logged an NCAA-high 2,355.22 minutes between the pipes with a record of 22-14-3. He made 912 saves on 979 shots faced for a .932 save percentage and had the nation’s best goal against average at 1.71. He also finished with an NCAA-best 6 shutouts, adding to his BSU career shutouts record of 16 total.

The Beavers opens the 2017-18 schedule at home October 14th against rival Minnesota Duluth. They then begin defense of their league title October 27th, when they host Ferris State at the Sanford Center.

