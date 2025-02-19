Bemidji State’s 2025 ‘Day of Giving’ Fundraiser Set for February 20th

Bemidji State’s Day of Giving fundraiser is coming up this Thursday. The annual event is a 24-hour online fundraiser that has raised over $1 million for the university since 2019. The school’s 2025 goal is to raise $300,000 from more than 600 donors.

The money can be designated to a specific academic or athletic program. It can also go to individual fundraisers such as the Random Acts of Kindness fund, which saves money for students who have a sudden financial need so they can focus on staying in class.

“I think that the reason why Day of Giving is so successful is because it really offers us the opportunity to highlight so many different areas that people can make an impact on campus,” explained Gwenia Fiskevold Gould, Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation Director of Annual Giving. “They learn about what our nursing program is up to, what our TAD [Technology, Art & Design] department is, what our accounting department is up to, as well as all of our athletic teams and what their kind of focus is on. It really kind of brings us all together to really work towards one goal.”

“It’s pretty powerful to see how many people can come together on one day collectively to try to reach our goal unified together,” said Adrian Dunn, Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation Director of Development. “Be it the campus with athletics and academics, and just … across the board, everyone coming together for one day in 24 hours is pretty powerful.”

He continued, “Every donation matters, every gift matters, every dollar matters, so it doesn’t matter the size. If you can come out on February 20th and participate in our annual Day of Giving, it will be greatly appreciated.”

This year’s Day of Giving fundraiser will begin at 12:00 AM on Thursday, February 20th and will go until 11:59 PM that same day. Donations can be made at the BSU Alumni & Foundation website.