Bemidji State Women’s Soccer to Celebrate Program’s 30th Season

BSU women’s soccer will mark its 30th year as a program this fall, and to celebrate the milestone, the Beavers have created a 30th anniversary team.

The team is comprised of 39 former and current student-athletes that had the greatest impact on the program over the past three decades who also graduated with a degree from Bemidji State. The members of the 30th anniversary team were voted on by alumni and vetted by the coaching staff.

Beginning this Friday, July 11th, the Beavers will reveal one player on that team every day leading up to their opening kickoff on August 20th, with the selections being revealed on social media via the BSU women’s soccer X account (@BSUBeaverSoccer) and Instagram account (@bsubeaverssoccer).

The entire anniversary team will be recognized during halftime of their alumni weekend game on Sunday, October 5th. The team will also be sporting a special logo this fall to commemorate the 30th season of women’s soccer at Bemidji State.