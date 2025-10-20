Bemidji State Women’s Soccer Routs MSU Moorhead 8-0 on the Road

Coming into Sunday, Bemidji State women’s soccer was unbeaten in their previous five contests. They were at Minnesota State Moorhead that day, where they put on an absolutely dominating performance.

BSU routed MSU Moorhead, scoring eight unanswered goals on 37 shots. It’s the second-most goals scored in a single game by the Beavers in program history.

In addition to her two goals and one assist on Sunday, Katrina Barthelt also had a goal on Friday night in BSU’s 3-1 win over Minnesota Crookston, earning the senior captain her second NSIC Offensive Player of the Week honors this season. She has 10 goals this year, the second most in conference and tied for seventh in Division II.