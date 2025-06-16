Bemidji State Women’s Soccer Reveals 2025 Captains

Bemidji State women’s soccer announced their captains for the upcoming 2025 season, all voted on by the returning players.

Katrina Barthelt was elected as captain for a second consecutive season. The senior forward returns for the Beavers as the reigning NSIC Offensive Player of the Year and the conference scoring champion in both goals (11) and points (25).

Also wearing an armband will be senior forward Emma Huelsnitz and junior defenseman Megan Ko. Last year, Huelsnitz led the team in minutes played with 1,541, and Ko has anchored a defense that’s allowing just 0.79 goals per game over the past two seasons.