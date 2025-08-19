Aug 19, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Bemidji State Women’s Soccer Poised to Respond in 2025

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Business

36th Annual Brainerd Chamber Golf Classic Lets Local Businesses Connect

Business

Bassmaster Opens Series Returns to Leech Lake for 2nd Time

Sports

Final Results from 2025 Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at BIR

Sports

Grand Rapids Goaltender Casey Makes Big Decisions for Hockey Future