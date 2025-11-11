Bemidji State Women’s Soccer Jumps to #2 in Latest Regional Rankings

BSU women’s soccer has jumped to number two in the latest NCAA Central Region rankings. They sit behind conference opponent Minnesota State Mankato, currently ranked number one, and are directly ahead of third-ranked St. Cloud State.

The top eight teams in each region earn bids to the NCAA Tournament unless a team outside the top eight earns an automatic qualifier. But given their ranking, even if the Beavers lose their NSIC Tournament semifinal match to St. Cloud State on Friday, they will likely still get a bid. They could still secure an automatic qualifier by winning the conference tournament as well.