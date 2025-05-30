Bemidji State Women’s Soccer Announces 2025 Regular Season Schedule

BSU women’s soccer released their schedule for the 2025 season earlier this week.

The Beavers will begin the program’s 30th season on the road September 5th against Western Missouri State and September 7th versus Northwest Missouri State. They’ll then play a non-conference game September 12th at Minnesota Duluth before their home and NSIC opener on the 19th against Southwest Minnesota State.

BSU’s home games next fall are:

SMSU: September 19th

Sioux Falls: September 21st

UMary: October 3rd

Minot State: October 5th

Minnesota Crookston: October 17th

Concordia-St. Paul: October 24th

Northern State: Oct. 26th

Minnesota Duluth: November 6th

Last year, Bemidji State fell short of their goal of making it back to the NCAA tournament for a fourth season in a row, finishing seventh in the conference and falling in the first round of the NSIC tournament.