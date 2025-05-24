Bemidji State Women’s Hockey Unveils 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

BSU women’s hockey has unveiled their schedule for the 2025-26 season.

The Beavers’ slate is 34 games long and begins September 26th with a two-game series against the reigning national champion Wisconsin Badgers at the Sanford Center. The following weekend, they’ll host non-conference foe Robert Morris before getting back to WCHA play.

Amongst their 28 conference games, Bemidji State will play two other non-conference series: one at Lindenwood during the Thanksgiving holiday and the other at Merrimack the first weekend of the new year.

The Beavs finish the regular season at home versus WCHA opponent Ohio State, with conference playoffs beginning the following week.