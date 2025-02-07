Feb 8, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Bemidji State Women’s Hockey Shut Out by Minnesota Duluth at Home
In women’s hockey on Friday, Bemidji State was at home taking on Minnesota Duluth. The Beavers were trying to build off last weekend’s split with Minnesota State.
UMD would go on to win 2-0 over Bemidji State, who couldn’t get anything going on the scoring front. The Beavers face the Bulldogs again on Saturday at the Sanford Center.
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Education & Government