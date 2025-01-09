Bemidji State Women’s Hockey Gains Confidence Heading Back into WCHA Play

BSU women’s hockey is coming off the biggest comeback win in program history, where they erased a three-goal deficit in the final 34 minutes of their game against Brown to beat the Bears 5-4. It’s a confidence booster for a team that had been struggling to find its footing after losing six straight heading into that match-up, albeit all against teams that are ranked or receiving votes.

And it comes just in time for the Beavers as they head back into the hornet’s nest that is the WCHA for a road trip to 2nd-ranked Ohio State.

“They’re a really good team, definitely one of the top five, so we’ll definitely take that win against Ohio [State],” said junior defenseman Heidi Strompf at a press conference. “We know we can score. We know we can come back from being down three goals and I think we have more confidence going into the next games.”

“A lot of good to come from last week,” added assistant coach Emma Sobieck. “[We] played three games, played really tough opponents, too. [There was] a lot of growth. It was really awesome to see our offensive ability, especially with a lot of our young players, too, which was really cool.”

She continued, “Our power play was rockin’, so that was awesome to see. We had some great power play goals and just a threat every single time we were able to go on the power play. So, a lot of really good stuff and now we want to build from it.”

Bemidji State has lost 15 straight to the Buckeyes heading into this weekend’s match-up, and they haven’t notched a win in Columbus since February 8th, 2019. They play this Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m.